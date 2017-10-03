Kroger Company (The) (KR) Holdings Raised by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger Company (The) (NYSE:KR) by 45,020.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Kroger Company (The) were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Kroger Company (The) by 906.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 211,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 190,790 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger Company (The) in the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Kroger Company (The) by 497.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger Company (The) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,254,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,977,000 after purchasing an additional 105,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kroger Company (The) by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 69,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 36,164 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Kroger Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.34 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Hilliard Lyons reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kroger Company (The) in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Kroger Company (The) from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Kroger Company (The) in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reduced their price target on shares of Kroger Company (The) from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

Shares of Kroger Company (NYSE KR) traded up 1.15% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.19. 2,281,703 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.76. Kroger Company has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $36.44.

Kroger Company (The) (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $27.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.48 billion. Kroger Company (The) had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 28.04%. Kroger Company (The)’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kroger Company will post $1.97 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Company (The) declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

The Kroger Co (Kroger) manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. The Company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores throughout the United States. As of January 28, 2017, it had operated approximately 4,000 owned or leased supermarkets, convenience stores, fine jewelry stores, distribution warehouses and food production plants through divisions, subsidiaries or affiliates.

