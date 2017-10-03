Korea Investment CORP Has $35.86 Million Stake in Nike, Inc. (NKE)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,639 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Nike were worth $35,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Nike by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,092 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nike by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Nike by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Nike by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,780 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 62.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 112,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $6,583,251.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,084.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Trevor A. Edwards sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $11,526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 729,610 shares in the company, valued at $42,047,424.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 362,117 shares of company stock worth $20,935,321. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike, Inc. (NKE) opened at 51.87 on Tuesday. Nike, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $60.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day moving average is $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Nike had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nike, Inc. will post $2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Nike from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Vetr upgraded Nike from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.09 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cowen and Company set a $54.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.25.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

