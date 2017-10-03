Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Vetr downgraded shares of Kohl’s Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.51 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $39.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s Corporation and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised Kohl’s Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.55.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) traded down 2.26% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,887,126 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average is $39.62. Kohl’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $59.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Kohl’s Corporation had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Corporation will post $3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s Corporation by 179.3% during the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s Corporation by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Kohl’s Corporation by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Kohl’s Corporation by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000.

Kohl’s Corporation Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation (Kohl’s) is an operator of department stores. The Company operates approximately 1,154 Kohl’s department stores, a Website (www.Kohls.com), approximately 12 FILA outlets, and approximately three Off-Aisle clearance centers. The Company’s stores and Website sell moderately-priced private label and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products.

