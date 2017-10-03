KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) Stake Maintained by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC held its position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. L.P. were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 246.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,751,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,016,356,000 after purchasing an additional 39,675,214 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. L.P. by 385.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265,357 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in KKR & Co. L.P. by 464.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,128,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,481 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in KKR & Co. L.P. by 432.0% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 4,893,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in KKR & Co. L.P. by 78.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,846,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,869 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised KKR & Co. L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. L.P. from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE KKR) traded down 0.05% on Tuesday, reaching $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 414,258 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. L.P. has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $20.43.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $365.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.74 million. KKR & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. L.P. will post $2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,495 shares in the company, valued at $901,303.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About KKR & Co. L.P.

KKR & CO. L.P. (KKR) is a global investment firm that manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and hedge funds. The Company’s business offers a range of investment management services to its fund investors, and provides capital markets services to its firm, its portfolio companies and third parties.

