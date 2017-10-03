Kindred Healthcare (KND) & Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Kindred Healthcare (NYSE: KND) is one of 50 public companies in the “Healthcare Facilities & Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Kindred Healthcare to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kindred Healthcare and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Healthcare 3 4 1 0 1.75 Kindred Healthcare Competitors 267 1585 1977 38 2.46

Kindred Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $8.71, indicating a potential upside of 23.61%. As a group, “Healthcare Facilities & Services” companies have a potential downside of 9.16%. Given Kindred Healthcare’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kindred Healthcare is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kindred Healthcare and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Healthcare $7.08 billion $470.57 million -0.55 Kindred Healthcare Competitors $6.12 billion $881.66 million 37.27

Kindred Healthcare has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Kindred Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Kindred Healthcare pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Kindred Healthcare pays out -1.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Healthcare Facilities & Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 59.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kindred Healthcare is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Kindred Healthcare has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kindred Healthcare’s rivals have a beta of 1.01, meaning that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kindred Healthcare and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Healthcare -16.31% 3.49% 0.53% Kindred Healthcare Competitors 9.33% 0.44% 0.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of Kindred Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of shares of all “Healthcare Facilities & Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Kindred Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Healthcare Facilities & Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kindred Healthcare rivals beat Kindred Healthcare on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Kindred Healthcare Company Profile

Kindred Healthcare, Inc., incorporated on March 27, 1998, is a healthcare services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates transitional care (TC) hospitals, a home health, hospice and community care business, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals (IRFs), a contract rehabilitation services business, nursing centers and assisted living facilities across the United States. The Company operates through divisions: the Kindred at Home division, the hospital division, the Kindred Rehabilitation Services division and the nursing center division. These divisions represent six segments: home health services, hospice services, hospitals, Kindred Hospital Rehabilitation Services, RehabCare and nursing centers. The home health services and hospice services operating segments are contained within the Kindred at Home division while the Kindred Hospital Rehabilitation Services and RehabCare operating segments are both contained within the Kindred Rehabilitation Services division.

