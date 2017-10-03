Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (KND) Position Lessened by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:KND) by 90.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 162,600 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kindred Healthcare were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Kindred Healthcare by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 91,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its position in Kindred Healthcare by 28.6% in the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 27,785 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kindred Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Kindred Healthcare by 0.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kindred Healthcare by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,808,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $125,923,000 after buying an additional 29,673 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:KND) opened at 7.05 on Tuesday. Kindred Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11. The stock’s market cap is $613.48 million.

Kindred Healthcare (NYSE:KND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Kindred Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kindred Healthcare, Inc. will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

KND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kindred Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Kindred Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kindred Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kindred Healthcare from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Kindred Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Kindred Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

About Kindred Healthcare

Kindred Healthcare, Inc, incorporated on March 27, 1998, is a healthcare services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates transitional care (TC) hospitals, a home health, hospice and community care business, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals (IRFs), a contract rehabilitation services business, nursing centers and assisted living facilities across the United States.

