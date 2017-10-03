Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Shares Bought by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) opened at 116.97 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52 week low of $111.30 and a 52 week high of $136.21. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.55 and a 200-day moving average of $126.58.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kimberly-Clark Corporation had a return on equity of 636.30% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post $6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $157.00 price objective on Kimberly-Clark Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Kimberly-Clark Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS AG restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.21 per share, with a total value of $183,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,291.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

