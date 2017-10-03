Kimball International, Inc. (KBAL) Stake Lowered by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBAL. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Kimball International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimball International by 17.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Kimball International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 34,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Kimball International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 42,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimball International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 133,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

In other news, CEO Robert F. Schneider sold 31,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $510,229.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,503,967.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ KBAL) opened at 20.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.15. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $776.67 million, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Kimball International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $171.98 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimball International, Inc. will post $0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Kimball International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Kimball International Profile

Kimball International, Inc creates design driven furnishings. The Company sells a portfolio of furniture products and services under three brands, which include Kimball Office, National Office Furniture, and Kimball Hospitality. The Company’s portfolio offers solutions for the workplace, learning, healing, and hospitality environments.

