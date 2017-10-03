KeyCorp Weighs in on Ryerson Holding Corporation’s FY2017 Earnings (RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2017 earnings estimates for Ryerson Holding Corporation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RYI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.25 price target on shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) opened at 10.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. Ryerson Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $875.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.13 million. Ryerson Holding Corporation had a negative return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Michael Burbach acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,800 shares in the company, valued at $491,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,950 shares of company stock worth $130,716. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 52,109 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 26,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 134,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation is a service center company for carbon and stainless steel, as well as aluminum. The Company operates through metal service centers segment. In addition to providing a range of flat and long metals products, it offers various value-added processing and fabrication services, such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius and beveling to process materials to a specified thickness, length, width, shape and surface quality pursuant to specific customer orders.

