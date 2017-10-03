KeyCorp Reiterates Hold Rating for Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at KeyCorp in a report released on Tuesday.

The analysts wrote, “We are modestly increasing our 2017 adj. EPS estimate for Crown Holdings (CCK) on account of the recent strength in the euro. CCK assumed a euro rate of $1.14 for 2H17, and in 3Q17, the euro averaged $1.17. Consequently, CCK will have close to a $0.01 FX benefit relative to its guidance in 3Q17, and would have a comparable benefit in 4Q17 assuming the euro remains at $1.17-$1.18. Consequently, we are raising our 2017 estimate by $0.02 to $4.04 (guidance is $3.90-$4.05, and consensus is $4.03). Key Investment Points Aside from FX, we assume CCK experienced continued strength in SE Asia and Continental Europe, and we expect another solid earnings report partly as a result. Items to watch for include the Middle East (specifically Saudi Arabia, which was a source of weakness in 2Q17), continued weakness in the U.S.””

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Crown Holdings in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Crown Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Crown Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Crown Holdings in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Shares of Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) remained flat at $59.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 251,263 shares of the stock traded hands. Crown Holdings has a 52-week low of $51.57 and a 52-week high of $61.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.50.

Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Crown Holdings had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. Crown Holdings’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings will post $4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Crown Holdings in the second quarter worth $325,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Crown Holdings by 12.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Crown Holdings during the second quarter valued at $587,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Holdings

Crown Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of packaging products for consumer goods. The Company’s business is organized within three divisions: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Within each division, the Company is organized along product lines. The Company’s segments within the Americas Division are Americas Beverage and North America Food.

