KeyCorp (KEY) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.25

Shares of KeyCorp (KEY) traded up 0.43% during trading on Monday, hitting $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,678,865 shares. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05. KeyCorp has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $19.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 38.78%.

KeyCorp announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $20.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Alexander M. Cutler bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $92,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul N. Harris sold 205,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $3,805,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $290,540 and have sold 259,409 shares valued at $4,794,449. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company. The Company is a bank-based financial services company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, KeyBank National Association (KeyBank), which is engaged in providing banking services. Through KeyBank and other subsidiaries, it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate and institutional clients.

