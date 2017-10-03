Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.06% from the company’s previous close.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ PEBO) traded down 0.03% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,107 shares. The stock has a market cap of $612.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.95. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $35.43.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $41.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.81 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 7.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post $2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Craig Beam sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $81,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,012 shares of company stock worth $402,992 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 361.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc is a financial holding company. The Company operates principally through its subsidiary, Peoples Bank. Peoples Bank’s operating subsidiaries include Peoples Insurance Agency, LLC (Peoples Insurance) and two asset management companies, PBNA, LLC. and Peoples Tax Credit Equity, LLC.

