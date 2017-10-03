KB Home’s (KBH) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their sell rating on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a research note released on Monday morning. BTIG Research currently has a $16.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Wedbush set a $22.00 price objective on KB Home and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation increased their target price on KB Home from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.60.
KB Home (NYSE KBH) opened at 24.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68. KB Home has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.53.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that KB Home will post $1.73 EPS for the current year.
In related news, SVP William R. Hollinger sold 57,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $1,331,221.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 214,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,756.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $9,124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 682,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,579,138.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 19,999.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,064,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,078,000 after buying an additional 10,014,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,884,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,031,000 after acquiring an additional 492,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of KB Home by 30.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,117,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,744,000 after acquiring an additional 490,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KB Home by 16.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,803,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,196,000 after acquiring an additional 394,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth $8,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.
KB Home Company Profile
KB HOME is a homebuilding company. The Company is engaged in selling and building a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. It operates through five segments, which consist of four homebuilding segments and one financial services segment.
