KB Home’s (KBH) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their sell rating on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a research note released on Monday morning. BTIG Research currently has a $16.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Wedbush set a $22.00 price objective on KB Home and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation increased their target price on KB Home from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE KBH) opened at 24.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68. KB Home has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.53.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that KB Home will post $1.73 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “KB Home’s (KBH) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/kb-homes-kbh-sell-rating-reaffirmed-at-btig-research.html.

In related news, SVP William R. Hollinger sold 57,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $1,331,221.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 214,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,756.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $9,124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 682,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,579,138.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 19,999.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,064,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,078,000 after buying an additional 10,014,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,884,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,031,000 after acquiring an additional 492,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of KB Home by 30.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,117,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,744,000 after acquiring an additional 490,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KB Home by 16.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,803,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,196,000 after acquiring an additional 394,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth $8,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB HOME is a homebuilding company. The Company is engaged in selling and building a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. It operates through five segments, which consist of four homebuilding segments and one financial services segment.

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.