KB Home (KBH) Upgraded to Neutral by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KBH. BidaskClub cut shares of KB Home from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush set a $22.00 price target on shares of KB Home and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of KB Home to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.60.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) opened at 24.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.53. KB Home has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post $1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “KB Home (KBH) Upgraded to Neutral by Mizuho” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/kb-home-kbh-upgraded-to-neutral-by-mizuho.html.

In other news, SVP William R. Hollinger sold 57,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,331,221.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 214,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,756.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $9,124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 682,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,579,138.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 34.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB HOME is a homebuilding company. The Company is engaged in selling and building a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. It operates through five segments, which consist of four homebuilding segments and one financial services segment.

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.