Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Co. (KYN) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Co. (NYSE:KYN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Investment (KYN) opened at 18.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.76. Kayne Anderson MLP Investment has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $22.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Investment stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Co. (NYSE:KYN) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Investment were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return by investing at least 85% of its total assets in energy-related master limited partnerships and their affiliates (MLPs) and in other companies that operate assets used in the gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining or marketing of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal.

