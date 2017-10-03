Kadant Inc (KAI) Stake Decreased by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 0.77% of Kadant worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the second quarter worth about $127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 718.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 30.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kadant Inc (KAI) opened at 99.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.35. Kadant Inc has a 12-month low of $49.20 and a 12-month high of $99.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.53 and a 200 day moving average of $75.96.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $110.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kadant Inc will post $4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 1,250 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kadant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Kadant Inc is a supplier of equipment and components used in process industries. In addition, the Company manufactures granules made from papermaking by-products. Its segments include Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Company has a customer base, which includes paper and oriented strand board (OSB) manufacturers.

