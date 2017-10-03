JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Yelp Inc (YELP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 1,568.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,193 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,740 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.30% of Yelp worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Yelp during the second quarter valued at $108,000. FNY Partners Fund LP grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 18,650.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 3,750 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,091 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,167 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Laurence Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,061,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,240 shares of company stock worth $8,768,859. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Yelp in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) opened at 44.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.05 and a beta of 1.34. Yelp Inc has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $44.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.81.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.89 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc will post $0.07 EPS for the current year.

Yelp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the local business review company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc (Yelp) connects people with local businesses by bringing ‘word of mouth’ online and providing a platform for businesses and consumers to engage and transact. The Company offers local business review sites. Yelp provides a platform for consumers to share their everyday local business experiences with other consumers by posting reviews, tips, photos and videos, and to engage directly with businesses, through reviews, its Request-A-Quote and Message the Business features, and by completing transactions on the Yelp Platform.

