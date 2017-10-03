JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $7.06 Million Position in Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Tupperware Brands Corporation worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands Corporation in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation by 9.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation by 17.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AT Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $179,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tupperware Brands Corporation alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Roehlk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,114.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Tupperware Brands Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Tupperware Brands Corporation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Tupperware Brands Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised their price objective on Tupperware Brands Corporation from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Tupperware Brands Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) opened at 61.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average is $65.33. Tupperware Brands Corporation has a 1-year low of $52.32 and a 1-year high of $74.36.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $572.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.19 million. Tupperware Brands Corporation had a return on equity of 102.71% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Corporation will post $4.70 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.74%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $7.06 Million Position in Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/jpmorgan-chase-co-has-7-06-million-position-in-tupperware-brands-corporation-tup.html.

Tupperware Brands Corporation Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation is a global direct-to-consumer company. The Company operates through five segments in three geographic regions: Europe (Europe, Africa and the Middle East), Asia Pacific and the Americas. Its segments are Europe, Asia Pacific, Tupperware North America, Beauty North America and South America.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.