Joseph David Stilwell Purchases 8,714 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (TSE:KFS) (NYSE:KFS) Director Joseph David Stilwell acquired 8,714 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,155.40.

Joseph David Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 28th, Joseph David Stilwell bought 2,500 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.10 per share, with a total value of C$15,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Joseph David Stilwell bought 550 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.01 per share, with a total value of C$3,305.50.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Joseph David Stilwell purchased 2,500 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,125.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Joseph David Stilwell purchased 1,950 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,622.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, Joseph David Stilwell purchased 2,500 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,650.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Joseph David Stilwell purchased 3,978 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,470.20.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Joseph David Stilwell purchased 1,794 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,674.30.

On Monday, September 18th, Joseph David Stilwell acquired 2,500 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.95 per share, with a total value of C$14,875.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Joseph David Stilwell acquired 2,500 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.95 per share, with a total value of C$14,875.00.

On Thursday, September 14th, Joseph David Stilwell acquired 1,020 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.95 per share, with a total value of C$6,069.00.

Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (TSE:KFS) remained flat at $7.57 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 275 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The stock’s market cap is $162.44 million.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc is a holding company. The Company operates as a merchant bank primarily engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the property and casualty insurance business. The Company operates through Insurance Underwriting segment. Its Insurance Underwriting segment provides non-standard automobile insurance to individuals who do not meet the criteria for coverage by standard automobile insurers.

