Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $142.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of JLL have outperformed the industry year to date. The stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year and 2018 earnings being revised upward in a month’s time. Notably, the company’s diversified product & services range will enable the company to register balanced revenue growth across its operating markets. In fact, vast knowledge of real estate markets and a spate of strategic investment activities in a bid to capitalize on market consolidations are anticipated to drive growth. Its superior operating platform and market share expansion will aid JLL to achieve strong growth, as well as a decent cash level. However, unfavorable currency movements and a stiff competition from international, regional and local players are concerns.”

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JLL. BidaskClub raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Barclays PLC raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS AG began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) traded up 0.15% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.03. 48,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.80. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $134.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.41 and a 200 day moving average of $118.44.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.37. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post $8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sheila A. Penrose sold 1,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $123,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,540.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth about $105,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 406.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) is a financial and professional services company specializing in real estate. The Company operates through four business segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and LaSalle. It offers integrated services on a local, regional and global basis to owner, occupier, investor and developer clients.

