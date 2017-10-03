Jefferies Group LLC Lowers NetEase, Inc. (NTES) to Hold

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vetr cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $327.04 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, CLSA cut shares of NetEase from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.37.

NetEase (NTES) opened at 266.59 on Tuesday. NetEase has a 12-month low of $211.11 and a 12-month high of $337.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 51,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 72,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,781,000 after purchasing an additional 28,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,243,000 after purchasing an additional 15,931 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 14,556.7% in the second quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 25,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 24,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 77.7% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 53,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,220,000 after purchasing an additional 23,587 shares during the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc (NetEase) is a technology company. The Company operates an interactive online community in China and is a provider of Chinese language content and services through its online games, Internet media, e-mail, e-commerce and other businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Online Game Services; Advertising Services, and E-mail, E-commerce and Others.

