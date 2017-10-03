Jefferies Group LLC Boosts Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Price Target to $69.00

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.44.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ NBIX) opened at 61.82 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $61.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average is $50.07. The firm’s market cap is $5.45 billion.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post ($2.44) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,676,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,655 shares of company stock worth $7,018,148. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 595,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,775,000 after acquiring an additional 17,124 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 35.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 431,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,688,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the period.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing pharmaceuticals, in diseases with unmet medical needs, through its research and development (R&D) platform, focused on neurological and endocrine based diseases and disorders. Its three lead late-stage clinical programs are elagolix, which is a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for endometriosis and uterine fibroids; INGREZZA (valbenazine), which is a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor, for the treatment of movement disorders, and opicapone, which is a selective catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor that is an adjunct therapy to preparations of levodopa/Dihydroxyphenylalanine (DOPA) decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson’s disease.

