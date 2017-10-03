JD.com, Inc. (JD) Short Interest Up 16.8% in September

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,563,227 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 27,868,170 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,061,151 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 51,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 30,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 69,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com Inc. alerts:

JD.com (NASDAQ JD) opened at 39.10 on Tuesday. JD.com has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $48.99.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $93.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.35 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that JD.com will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JD shares. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Vetr lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.44 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.37.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/jd-com-inc-jd-short-interest-up-16-8-in-september.html.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is an online direct sales company. The Company engages in the sale of electronics and home appliance products and general merchandise products (including audio, video products and books) sourced from manufacturers, distributors and publishers in China on the Internet through its Website, www.jd.com.

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.