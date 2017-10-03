James F. Laird, Jr. Sells 2,500 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL) Stock

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,413.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL) traded down 0.36% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.14. 13,388 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.06. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.00 and a 52-week high of $217.68. The company has a market capitalization of $694.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 36.52%. Equities analysts predict that Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. will post $3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/james-f-laird-jr-sells-2500-shares-of-diamond-hill-investment-group-inc-dhil-stock-2.html.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHIL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc provides investment advisory and fund administration services. The Company’s subsidiaries include Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc (DHCM), Beacon Hill Fund Services, Inc (BHFS) and BHIL Distributors, Inc (BHIL). The Company’s primary objective is to fulfill its fiduciary duty to clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.