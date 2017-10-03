Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Stake Increased by AHL Partners LLP

AHL Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. AHL Partners LLP owned about 0.11% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $8,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 43.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates Inc. alerts:

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

In other news, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $263,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,567.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin D. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $2,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) traded up 0.42% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.27. 31,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $109.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.75 and a 200-day moving average of $101.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $383.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post $3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Stake Increased by AHL Partners LLP” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/jack-henry-associates-inc-jkhy-stake-increased-by-ahl-partners-llp.html.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a provider of information processing solutions for community banks. The Company offers a range of products and services, including processing transactions, automating business processes, and managing information financial institutions and diverse corporate entities. It operates in two segments: bank systems and services (Bank) and credit union systems and services (Credit Union).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.