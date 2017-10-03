Jabil Circuit (JBL) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Jabil Circuit (NYSE:JBL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Jabil Circuit earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 44.8207245729072 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Jabil Circuit Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jabil Circuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Jabil Circuit in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jabil Circuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Jabil Circuit in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil Circuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Jabil Circuit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Jabil Circuit (JBL) opened at 29.29 on Tuesday. Jabil Circuit has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $31.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Jabil Circuit (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Jabil Circuit had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Jabil Circuit’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jabil Circuit will post $2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Circuit declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 20th that allows the company to repurchase $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Jabil Circuit news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $914,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,907,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,125,150.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,521 shares of company stock worth $1,869,846. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/jabil-circuit-jbl-earning-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

About Jabil Circuit

Jabil Inc, formerly Jabil Circuit, Inc, provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions throughout the world. The Company operates in two segments, which include Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS). The Company’s EMS segment is focused on leveraging information technology (IT), supply chain design and engineering, technologies centered on core electronics, sharing of its large scale manufacturing infrastructure and the ability to serve a range of markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Circuit Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil Circuit Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.