J P Morgan Chase & Co Boosts Bellway plc (BWY) Price Target to GBX 3,600

Bellway plc (LON:BWY) had its price objective hoisted by J P Morgan Chase & Co from GBX 3,400 ($45.10) to GBX 3,600 ($47.75) in a research report released on Friday. J P Morgan Chase & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Bellway plc from GBX 3,145 ($41.72) to GBX 3,435 ($45.56) and gave the company an add rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,032 ($40.22) price target on shares of Bellway plc in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bellway plc from GBX 3,447 ($45.72) to GBX 3,934 ($52.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Beaufort Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bellway plc in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,795 ($50.34) price objective on shares of Bellway plc in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bellway plc has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,363.42 ($44.61).

Get Bellway plc alerts:

Shares of Bellway plc (BWY) opened at 3370.00 on Friday. The company’s market cap is GBX 4.13 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,153.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,984.45. Bellway plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,221.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 3,405.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/j-p-morgan-chase-co-boosts-bellway-plc-bwy-price-target-to-gbx-3600.html.

About Bellway plc

Bellway p.l.c is a holding company of the Bellway Group of companies. The Company is engaged in the building and selling of homes, ranging from one-bedroom apartments up to five-bedroom family homes, as well as providing social housing-to-housing associations. It focuses on providing traditional family housing outside of London and apartments within the London boroughs, in zone 2 and beyond.

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.