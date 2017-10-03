J P Morgan Chase & Co Analysts Give LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) a €255.00 Price Target

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC) has been given a €255.00 ($300.00) price target by research analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MC. Berenberg Bank set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank AG set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS AG set a €242.00 ($284.71) target price on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €238.17 ($280.20).
Shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA MC) opened at 234.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €223.61 and a 200 day moving average of €220.64. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE has a 52-week low of €151.65 and a 52-week high of €239.65. The firm has a market cap of €117.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.97.
About LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a luxury goods company. Its business activities are divided into various business groups, including Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective retailing and Other activities. The Company has approximately 70 brands and over 3,950 stores around the world.
Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.