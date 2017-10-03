iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index (IWF) Holdings Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index (NYSE:IWF) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 698,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,416 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index were worth $83,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $701,397,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index by 11,585.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,423,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385,287 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index by 12,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 3,132,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,217 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index by 7,331.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 584,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,530,000 after acquiring an additional 576,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index by 657.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 626,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,619,000 after acquiring an additional 544,162 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index (IWF) Holdings Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/ishares-russell-1000-growth-index-iwf-holdings-boosted-by-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index (NYSE IWF) traded up 0.068% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.555. 200,380 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index has a 1-year low of $99.57 and a 1-year high of $125.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.43 and a 200 day moving average of $119.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3646 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.