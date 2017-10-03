iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (EEM) Stake Maintained by Progeny 3 Inc.

Progeny 3 Inc. maintained its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSE:EEM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock at the end of the second quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx accounts for about 0.6% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 56,530,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,339,780,000 after purchasing an additional 17,409,308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 295.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,984,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710,818 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,362,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 4,006.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,023,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 5,251.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,698,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,892 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (EEM) traded up 1.36% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.43. 26,888,141 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $45.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.17. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx also was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 40,084 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 586% compared to the typical volume of 5,845 call options.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

