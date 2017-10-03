iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (HYG) Position Increased by Sii Investments Inc. WI

Sii Investments Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (NYSE:HYG) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,423 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond makes up about 1.1% of Sii Investments Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sii Investments Inc. WI’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond were worth $17,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alken Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond during the second quarter worth $126,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond in the second quarter valued at about $231,000.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (HYG) traded up 0.11% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.45. 2,841,756 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.18 and its 200 day moving average is $88.04. iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond has a 1-year low of $83.24 and a 1-year high of $89.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

