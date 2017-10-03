Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wood & Company downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) traded up 3.74% on Monday, reaching $16.36. 1,440,745 shares of the company were exchanged. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92. The company’s market capitalization is $2.21 billion.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.00 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 333.83% and a negative net margin of 52.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.10) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is advancing product opportunities in areas of unmet need, including irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS C), and chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC), hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout, uncontrolled gastroesophageal reflux disease (uncontrolled GERD), and vascular and fibrotic diseases.

