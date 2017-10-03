IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX) Shares Sold by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.52% of IRIDEX Corporation worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRIX. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IRIDEX Corporation in the second quarter worth about $607,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IRIDEX Corporation by 55.8% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 73,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 26,228 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IRIDEX Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $997,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in IRIDEX Corporation by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRIDEX Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX) traded down 0.52% on Tuesday, hitting $9.55. 1,638 shares of the stock traded hands. IRIDEX Corporation has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $16.39. The stock’s market cap is $110.46 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). IRIDEX Corporation had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that IRIDEX Corporation will post ($0.72) EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRIDEX Corporation Profile

IRIDEX Corporation is a provider of therapeutic based laser consoles, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation used to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The Company operates through ophthalmology segment. Its ophthalmology products consist of laser consoles, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation, including laser probes, and are used in the treatment of serious eye diseases, including the over three causes of irreversible blindness, such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

