Investors Buy SPDR KBW Regional Banking (KRE) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of SPDR KBW Regional Banking (NYSE:KRE) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $60.95 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $44.13 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $16.82 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, SPDR KBW Regional Banking had the 21st highest net in-flow for the day. SPDR KBW Regional Banking traded down ($0.33) for the day and closed at $56.79

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.2062 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from SPDR KBW Regional Banking’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR KBW Regional Banking during the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in SPDR KBW Regional Banking in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,472,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR KBW Regional Banking by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR KBW Regional Banking in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR KBW Regional Banking by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

