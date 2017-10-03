Investors Bancorp, Inc. (ISBC) Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,892,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 88,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.67% of Investors Bancorp worth $105,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISBC. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 449,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 530,233 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 35,081 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,881,755 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,725,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,193,000 after acquiring an additional 98,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 527,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 29,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ ISBC) opened at 13.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $176.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post $0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian D. Dittenhafer sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $293,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,572,563.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Bone sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,533. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $720,000. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

ISBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stephens set a $16.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

Investors Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for Investors Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a chartered savings bank. The Company is in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities.

