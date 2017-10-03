Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN):

10/2/2017 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $435.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2017 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $540.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2017 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

9/21/2017 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS AG from $535.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2017 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2017 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group. They now have a $485.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2017 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $522.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2017 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $408.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2017 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $575.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2017 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $566.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2017 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/23/2017 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2017 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $605.00 price target on the stock.

8/15/2017 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Swann. They now have a $552.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $580.00.

8/15/2017 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co.

8/14/2017 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was given a new $522.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2017 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Swann. They now have a $580.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $573.00.

8/9/2017 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They now have a $455.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $427.00.

8/9/2017 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The). They now have a $472.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $469.00.

8/9/2017 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a $471.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $418.00.

8/9/2017 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $540.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Regeneron’s second-quarter results were impressive as both earnings and sales beat estimates on the back of strong Eylea sales which grabbed additional market share. Regeneron’s key growth driver, Eylea, continues to drive revenues and the company is expanding the drug's label for additional indications. The increase in guidance was also encouraging. The FDA’s approval of Dupixent was a major boost to the company’s portfolio and the company is working to expand its label. A potential approval of the drug in the EU in the second half will further boost sales. Further, the approval of Kevzara (sarilumab) for the treatment of moderately-to-severely active rheumatoid arthritis both in the U.S.and EU has boosted the company’s portfolio. Shares have outperformed the industry so far in 2017. However, sales of Praluent have failed to impress.”

8/8/2017 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $408.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “nothing to scoff at,” Skorney said in his downgrade note. However, investor expectations for a strong performance has “stretched the valuation beyond what is reasonable” based on the initial launch metrics (see Skorney’s track record here).In fact, investor expectation shifted from “high” in late April/May to “extraordinary” today, the analyst added. Meanwhile, buy-side analysts may have also gotten ahead of themselves in predicting Dupixent to outperform Novartis’ blockbuster therapy, Cosentyx.”We believe shares reflect a greater degree of optimism than is warranted,” Skorney emphasized. “We continue to believe Dupixent will be a big drug, as reflected by our reiterated target price of $408.”

8/4/2017 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $555.00 to $575.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2017 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS AG. They now have a $535.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $489.00.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ REGN) traded down 1.43% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $455.63. 596,853 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $461.31 and its 200-day moving average is $450.61. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.35 and a 52-week high of $543.55.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.50. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles A. Baker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sanofi bought 166,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $480.93 per share, for a total transaction of $80,033,965.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,968 shares of company stock worth $41,599,948 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions. The Company commercializes medicines for eye diseases, high low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, and an inflammatory condition and have product candidates in development in other areas, including rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, atopic dermatitis, pain, cancer, and infectious diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.