Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for October, 3rd (ATNI, CCJ, CCK, CLF, CLVS, CMI, COH, DIS, DISCA, ED)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, October 3rd:

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “To meet growing beverage can demand, Crown Holdings intends to build new facilities and is poised to gain from the geographic expansion of its beverage can lines. Additionally, it is poised to gain from potential strategic acquisitions in geographic areas and product lines. Year-to-date, Crown Holdings has outperformed the industry. The company has a positive record of earnings surprises in the last few quarters. However, volumes will be impacted in the Middle East by the ongoing conflicts in the region and introduction of beverage taxes in Saudi Arabia. Further, weak global food and aerosol can volumes, mature North American food can and closure markets, pricing pressure in China remain concerns.”

Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE:CLF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cleveland-Cliffs remains focused on de-leveraging its balance sheet. It should also gain from major supply deals and an expected rise in steel demand in the United States. Cleveland-Cliffs is also committed to increasing shareholder returns through dividends and share buybacks. However, Cleveland-Cliffs is faced with a challenging operating environment and pricing headwinds. The company has also cut its profit outlook for 2017 factoring in lower expected iron ore pricing. Demand for iron ore in China also remain soft. The company has also underperformed the industry it belongs to year to date.”

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Clovis’ Rubraca registered impressive sales in the second quarter. The FDA’s accelerated approval to ovarian cancer treatment, Rubraca in Dec 2016 was a huge boost for the company. Rubraca has bright prospects, given the tremendous demand for PARP inhibitors. Clovis is focused on achieving continued approval for the drug. Rubraca is also under review in the EU for a comparable indication. Several studies on Rubraca, targeting different types of ovarian cancer patients, are currently underway. Promising progression-free survival and safety results from the ARIEL3 maintenance study in Jun 2017 are positives. However, with just one approved product in the portfolio, Clovis is heavily dependent on Rubraca for growth, which concerns us. Rubraca is also likely to face intense competition from currently marketed PARP inhibitors. Clovis’ shares have outperformed the industry so far this year.”

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cummins’ quarterly earnings has remained unchanged of late. The company expects to witness a growing trend in its truck and construction products’ demand, along with growth in global mining customers, which will have a positive impact on its sales figure. The company is also developing a Class 7 heavy-duty electric truck having a 140 kWh battery pack, to cater bus and commercial truck operators. Moreover, it has also provided an improved outlook for fiscal 2017. The company is also poised to benefit from its business expansions in China and acquisitions and partnerships in North America. Also, its shares have outperformed against the industry, year to date. However, challenging market condition, currency headwinds and high warranty costs might dent the financials of Cummins.”

Coach (NYSE:COH) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Disney shares have lagged the industry in the past three months, primarily due to ongoing concerns regarding ESPN future and recent havoc at its Lucasfilm division due to the delay in the release of Star Wars: Episode IX. Identical to performances in the past few quarters, ESPN disappointed in the third quarter again. Further, the stock recently came under pressure after CEO cautioned that fiscal 2017 earnings are likely to be similar to last year. However, the company’s decision to terminate distribution agreement with Netflix for subscription streaming and having its own streaming services – one for Disney and Pixar brands and another for ESPN followers is likely to be a driving factor in the long run. Further, in an effort to attract online viewers, Disney, which had earlier acquired 33% stake BAMTech, announced its intention to acquire another 42% stake in the firm. However, Parks & Resorts business continues to bode well.”

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Discovery Communications have underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. The stock has depreciated 21.4%, whereas its industry rallied 10.8% so far this year. In fact, the company has been struggling with declining advertisement revenues for quite some time. Adverse foreign currency movements are also hurting the company. Moreover, high costs are limiting bottom-line growth. The company's decision to buy Scripps Networks is, however, a positive. On materialization, the deal is expected to broaden Discovery's product portfolio, substantially. The multi-billion dollar deal is expected to close early next year. Discovery's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks raise optimism too. In the face of stiff competition and dwindling advertisement revenues, the media sector is witnessing large scale concentration.”

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Consolidated Edison has a history of favorable rate decisions by regulatory authorities, which will likely encourage it to invest more in infrastructure improvements. A stable financial position backed by a strong cash generation capacity enables the company to follow a disciplined capital spending program. The company is also making notable progress in generating renewable energy. Moreover, the company outperformed its broader industry in the last year. However, disruption in wholesale energy markets may affect its ability to meet customers’ energy needs and thereby adversely affect its performance. Also, the company faces interest rate risk owing to variable rate debt and to new debt financing needed to fund capital requirements.”

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, share price of Frontier Communications declined 31.2% as against the industry’s loss of 11.1%. Moreover, the company continues to suffer from the loss of legacy fixed telephony business to wireless and decline in access lines and wireless backhaul revenues due to customer migration to Ethernet solutions at lower price points. Reports about outages, bad telephone service and problems with billing raises concern. Despite such headwinds, we are impressed with Frontier Communications' focus to rake in more profits through customer retention, market share gain, new product introductions, broadband expansion and improved sales and marketing initiatives. The company is working on its growing Business Service Segment. Meanwhile, foraying into North Carolina through the rollout of ‘Vantage TV’ IPTV and broadband services also bode well.”

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “IDACORP operates under stringent regulatory environment and operation of its hydro-electric power generation units require licenses and the permitting process could involve a number of stringent conditions which may lead to significant capital expenditures. The rising operating cost is a matter of concern for the company. However, the utility has plans to invest nearly $1.5 billion over 2017-2021 for transmission and plant expansion projects, which will allow the company to provide efficient services to expanding customer base.”

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Lam Research Corp. is a leading global provider of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The company reported better-than-expected fiscal fourth quarter 2017 results with both earnings and revenues surpassing our estimates. The results were driven by strong success in the areas of device architecture, process flow and advanced packaging technology inflections. Year to date, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to. The company has been improving on WFE market share significantly since 2013 and expects to continue making gains, going forward. At the same time, the persistent decline in the PC market, which is still the most important consumer of DRAMs, the competitive climate and currency effects remain concerns.”

3M (NYSE:MMM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Given its international presence, adverse foreign currency translations are likely to affect 3M’s ability to realize projected growth rates in sales and earnings. Fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates affect net investment in foreign subsidiaries and may cause instability in cash flows related to foreign denominated transactions. Sustained strength in the U.S. dollar will further continue to negatively impact earnings, as exports consume a significant part of the company’s operations. Increased pension expenses also remain a significant headwind for 3M and erode its profitability. In addition, the company is susceptible to commodity price headwinds. Moreover, intense competitive pressure reduces its profitability to some extent. However, 3M is standardizing its business processes through a new, global ERP system for significant operational savings. 3M also outperformed the industry year to date.”

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Owens-Illinois projects adjusted third-quarter earnings per share (EPS) to lie between 70 cents and 75 cents. The mid-point of the range reflects a year-over-year growth of 6.6%. However, higher corporate and restructuring costs, higher taxes will impact earnings in the next quarter. The mid point of the EPS guidance of $2.55-$2.65 for 2017 reflects a year–over-year growth of 12.6%. However, high debt levels and interest expenses remain a concern. Also pressure of competition from manufacturers of alternative forms of packaging, such as aluminum cans and plastic containers, persists.”

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Customer concentration is very high for SBA Communications. Moreover, the company operates in a consolidated wireless industry. Both these factors are likely to affect SBA Communications’ top line. Meanwhile, evolution of new technologies may reduce demand for site leases and increase operating expenses. Despite such headwinds, SBA Communications is poised to gain from rapid technological improvement in the telecommunication industry. The upcoming 5G wireless network standard is a major positive for wireless tower operators like SBA Communications. The company owns and operates over 26,000 towers across North, Central and South America. Based on its tower operations, the company is optimistic about the global growth of wireless, and thus anticipates international expansion. Over the past three months, the stock price soared 6.4% as against the industry's loss of 2.1%.”

Societe Generale SA (NASDAQ:SCGLY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “S&P Global’s performance is likely to be hurt by lower volume of debt securities issued in the capital markets. Financial distress could either dent investor’s demand for debt securities or make issuers reluctant to issue such securities. Additionally, increase in interest rates or credit spreads may adversely affect the general level of debt issuance. The company further expects that Brexit could affect debt issuance in Europe. Several lawsuits have also hampered the credibility of S&P Global and adversely impacted its financial results. In addition, the market for credit rating, research, investment and advisory services is highly competitive, which weighs upon the top line and strains margins. However, S&P Global’s strategic portfolio restructuring initiatives and focus on core business are likely to drive future growth. The company outperformed the industry year to date.”

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SunPower is gradually shifting its revenue base from solar panel sales to the development of solar projects, power plants and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) systems. Meanwhile, it remains committed to provide high-performance solar power products to its customers. In the overseas, the company has plans to build six projects in many regions in Mexico with expected delivery dates of 2018 and 2019, and gross margin above 20%. However, rising cost is a major headwind for SunPower, given the constant need to come up with new and innovative technology. The company's share price underperformed the broader industry in the last year.”

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Terex’s focus on portfolio restructuring and cost-saving initiatives is likely to boost results in the near term. The company will also benefit from progress on capital allocation strategy. Recently, it has sold remaining shares in Konecranes for around $773 million. This brings the total consideration received for the disposition of the Material Handling & Port Solution segment. The sale of the segment was in sync with efforts to simplify structure in a bid to improve efficiency and enhance global competitiveness. The stock outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the last few quarters. Its earnings estimates have gone up lately. However, Terex's results will be affected by elevated expense, weak mining market along with lower oil and gas prices. Competitive pricing and volatile steel cost also remain headwinds.”

Tile Shop Hldgs (NASDAQ:TTS) was downgraded by analysts at CJS Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of U.S. Bancorp underperformed the industry year to date. However, the company boasts an impressive earnings surprise history. The company has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. We believe the company’s prospects will likely get support from its solid business model, core franchise and diverse revenue streams. However, escalating expenses and litigations remain key concerns. Also, stretched valuation indicates limited upside potential. Further, the company’s capital deployment activities do not seem sustainable.”

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Lately, the growth of United Therapeutics’ PAH drugs Orenitram, Tyvaso and Remodulin have slowed down due to competition from Uptravi and Adcirca + Letairis combination therapy. Competition in the PAH market is gradually rising. The expected delay in the U.S. launch of RemoSynch and ongoing DoJ investigation are concerning. We believe the company needs to use cash suitably to deal with generic competition for Remodulin that could materialize post Jun 2018. Adcirca is expected to lose patent exclusivity in Nov 2017. Nonetheless, the company is working on new delivery mechanisms for Remodulin and expanded indications for its other marketed products like Orenitram and Tyvaso, which might drive long-term growth. United Therapeutics’ shares have underperformed the industry this year so far. Estimates have declined ahead of the Q3 earnings release. The company has a record of negative earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Viacom have underperformed the industry it belongs to in a year. Morever, declining domestic advertising revenues are hurting the company. The bleak outlook with respect to domestic affiliate revenues in the fiscal fourth quarter also remains a concern. Viacom's high debt levels are also concerning. The company is also liable to be hurt by adverse foreign currency movement as it operates globally. The pessimism surrounding the stocks is evident from the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current quarter being revised 6.4% downward over the last 60 days. However, the company's efforts to expand portfolio and shareholder-friendly moves are impressive. “

Virco Manufacturing Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “With modest revenue coming from the U.K., Verisk is likely to be stifled by the renegotiated deals and restrictions imposed on trade with other European Union members post the Brexit referendum. Brexit could further result in higher tariff and non-tariff barriers to trade between the U.K. and the European Union, lowering its productivity. Verisk is susceptible to operational risks related to security breaches in its facilities and databases. Data theft and misuse by third-party contractors could also lead to loss of businesses and jeopardize the fundamental existence of the company. In addition, it is prone to high volatility of continued end-market headwinds affecting its energy business and environmental health and safety solutions. Verisk has also underperformed the industry year to date. However, a holistic growth model focused on organic growth and strategic acquisitions augurs well to strengthen its leading position in the market.”

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZLDPF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. The company’s pipeline includes ZP4207, single-dose rescue treatment for acute, severe hypoglycemia; ZP1848 for short bowel syndrome and ZP4207, multiple-dose version intended for use in a dual-hormone artificial pancreas system for better hypoglycemia control and diabetes management and other earlier-stage clinical and preclinical peptide therapeutics are in clinical stage. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

