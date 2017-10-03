Invesco Senior Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE VVR) opened at 4.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $4.77.
About Invesco Senior Income Trust
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide a high level of current income, consistent with preservation of capital. The Trust invests primarily in a portfolio of interests in floating or variable senior loans to corporations, partnerships and other entities, which operate in a range of industries and geographic regions.
