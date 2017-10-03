Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE VVR) opened at 4.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $4.77.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Invesco Senior Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (VVR)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/invesco-senior-income-trust-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-02-vvr.html.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide a high level of current income, consistent with preservation of capital. The Trust invests primarily in a portfolio of interests in floating or variable senior loans to corporations, partnerships and other entities, which operate in a range of industries and geographic regions.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.