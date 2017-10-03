Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0546 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) traded down 0.16% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,197 shares. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Investment Trust (the Trust), formerly Morgan Stanley Quality Municipal Investment Trust, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations, which include municipal bonds, municipal notes and municipal commercial paper.

