Intrust Bank NA Has $488,000 Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,692.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,988,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,531,095,000 after buying an additional 22,165,530 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18,197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 1,194,487 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $175,795,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,971,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,989,193,000 after buying an additional 695,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,373,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,900,000 after buying an additional 559,400 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE TMO) opened at 191.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a 12 month low of $139.07 and a 12 month high of $194.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc will post $9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.21.

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $5,280,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,796,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,790,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,738 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,112. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

