Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG) Stake Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,983 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,548,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) by 1,377.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,267,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $866,520,000 after purchasing an additional 32,879,667 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,969,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,459,000 after purchasing an additional 376,427 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,648,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,044,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,258 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $29.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE IPG) opened at 21.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.53. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.18.

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post $1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc is a global advertising and marketing services company. The Company specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates in two segments: Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

