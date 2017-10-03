International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Business Machines Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Vetr upgraded shares of International Business Machines Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.26 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.12.

Get International Business Machines Corporation alerts:

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE IBM) traded up 1.09% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,973,224 shares. The company has a market cap of $136.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.95. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $139.13 and a one year high of $182.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.48.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. International Business Machines Corporation had a return on equity of 71.53% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post $13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/international-business-machines-corporation-ibm-upgraded-to-buy-by-valuengine.html.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 0.3% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 0.4% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Milestone Group Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Business Machines Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.