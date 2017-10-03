Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NTLA. Cann restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ NTLA) traded up 11.67% on Tuesday, reaching $30.52. 748,848 shares of the company were exchanged. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $30.59. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.10 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.48% and a negative return on equity of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post ($1.78) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venture Fund Ix L.P. Atlas sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $2,436,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $101,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,031.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 117.7% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a genome editing company. The Company is focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR/Cas9. The CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing system includes two components: the Cas9 protein and the guide RNA sequence. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene.

