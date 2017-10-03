Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases Shares of 10,471 Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clinton Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1,666.6% during the second quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 165,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 156,141 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 217.5% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 320,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 219,563 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 42.2% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 20,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology Inc. alerts:

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) traded up 0.337% on Tuesday, hitting $40.145. The stock had a trading volume of 5,378,597 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.631 and a beta of 1.82. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $40.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 32.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post $7.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Robert L. Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $85,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,485.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ernest E. Maddock bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $94,826.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 192,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,365,617.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 311,715 shares of company stock valued at $11,360,460 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. UBS AG reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

WARNING: “Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases Shares of 10,471 Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/institute-for-wealth-management-llc-purchases-shares-of-10471-micron-technology-inc-mu.html.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.