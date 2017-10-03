Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Invests $249,000 in Mobileye N.V. (MBLY) Stock

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Mobileye N.V. (NYSE:MBLY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Pine River Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mobileye N.V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,452,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mobileye N.V. by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,500 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Mobileye N.V. by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye N.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,002,000. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Mobileye N.V. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 283,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mobileye N.V. (NYSE:MBLY) traded down 0.43% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,638 shares. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 122.88 and a beta of 0.90. Mobileye N.V. has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $63.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.19.

MBLY has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobileye N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.54 price objective on shares of Mobileye N.V. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobileye N.V. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.30.

About Mobileye N.V.

Mobileye N.V. is engaged in the development of computer vision and machine learning-based sensing, mapping and driving policy technology for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving technologies. The Company operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, which supplies the software algorithms and EyeQ chip, and After Market, which sells a complete system, which includes its software algorithms and EyeQ chip, as well as the camera and other necessary components.

