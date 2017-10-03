Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Invests $224,000 in Legg Mason, Inc. (LM)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason during the second quarter worth approximately $13,055,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Legg Mason by 28.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 22,869 shares in the last quarter. Bancorpsouth Inc. grew its position in Legg Mason by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bancorpsouth Inc. now owns 50,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Legg Mason during the second quarter worth approximately $2,659,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LM shares. BidaskClub lowered Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Legg Mason from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.44.

Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE LM) traded down 0.38% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 43,684 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 2.23. Legg Mason, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $42.08.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $793.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Legg Mason, Inc. will post $2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.47%.

Legg Mason, Inc is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in providing asset management and related financial services to individuals, institutions, corporations and municipalities. The Company operates through Global Asset Management segment. Global Asset Management provides investment advisory services to institutional and individual clients and to the Company-sponsored investment funds.

