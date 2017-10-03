Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys Shares of 8,700 Viacom Inc. (VIAB)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viacom by 3,068.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,485,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20,807,733 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Viacom by 3,113.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,233,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viacom by 28.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,964,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496,269 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Viacom in the second quarter worth $153,511,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Viacom by 36.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,311,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Viacom Inc. alerts:

Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ VIAB) traded up 0.04% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,247 shares. Viacom Inc. has a one year low of $26.65 and a one year high of $46.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Viacom had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Viacom Inc. will post $3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Viacom in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Viacom in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Viacom in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Viacom in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Viacom in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Viacom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys Shares of 8,700 Viacom Inc. (VIAB)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/institute-for-wealth-management-llc-buys-shares-of-8700-viacom-inc-viab.html.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc offers global media brands that create television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences and other entertainment content. As of September 30, 2016, the Company offered its services for audiences in more than 180 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.