Insider Selling: Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) SVP Sells 1,457 Shares of Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) SVP Ronald D’ercole sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $44,394.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,529.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) traded down 2.66% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,818 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.29. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $32.32.

Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Ultra Clean Holdings had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $228.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Ultra Clean Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post $2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 75,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 38,711 shares in the last quarter. ZPR Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth $1,490,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Ultra Clean Holdings by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Ultra Clean Holdings by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 74,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultra Clean Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ultra Clean Holdings from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Cowen and Company set a $26.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean Holdings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean Holdings from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean Holdings from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Ultra Clean Holdings Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacture of production tools, modules and subsystems the semiconductor capital equipment industry. The Company’s products include precision robotic solutions; gas delivery systems; a range of industrial and automation production equipment products; subsystems that includes wafer cleaning sub-systems, chemical delivery modules, top-plate assemblies, frame assemblies, and process modules.

