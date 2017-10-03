Insider Selling: Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) Director Robert Stricker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $137,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) traded up 0.25% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 263,907 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average is $37.90. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $44.15.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.40 million. Horace Mann Educators Corporation had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post $1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation by 1.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Horace Mann Educators Corporation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Horace Mann Educators Corporation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corporation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HMN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMEC) is an insurance holding company. Through its subsidiaries, HMEC markets and underwrites personal lines of property and casualty (primarily personal lines automobile and homeowners) insurance, retirement annuities (primarily tax-qualified products) and life insurance in the United States.

