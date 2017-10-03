Insider Selling: GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) insider Richard Calder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $319,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,121,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,860,981.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard Calder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Richard Calder sold 10,000 shares of GTT Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $313,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Richard Calder sold 10,000 shares of GTT Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $303,800.00.

Shares of GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) traded up 1.08% on Tuesday, reaching $32.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,056 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62. The firm’s market cap is $1.36 billion. GTT Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $34.20.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. GTT Communications had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.65 million. The firm’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GTT Communications, Inc. will post ($0.43) EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of GTT Communications by 2,153.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 11.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Cowen and Company upped their price target on shares of GTT Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to a range of clients. The Company offers a portfolio of global communications services, wide area network (WAN) services; Internet services; managed network and security services, and voice and unified communication services. It provides Layer 2 (Ethernet) and Layer 3 (multiprotocol label switching (MPLS)) WAN solutions for multinational clients.

